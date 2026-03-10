Morgan Stanley Lowers Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $85.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.50 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.61. 633,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,064. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $69.21 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 13.51%.The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $522,340.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,830.04. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 55,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $4,369,679.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 490,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,844,519.56. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $18,137,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 155,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 86,790 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,585,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,716,000 after purchasing an additional 46,459 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,657,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,427,000 after purchasing an additional 140,978 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company’s centralized services and support.

The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

