Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,994,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548,499 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $549,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Teradyne by 1.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 5.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Teradyne by 43.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.24.

Teradyne Trading Up 8.6%

TER stock opened at $296.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 85.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $344.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

