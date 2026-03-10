Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,525,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 106,213 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.6% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,761,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 11,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.07 per share, with a total value of $3,910,012.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 14,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,471.70. The trade was a 428.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $389.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.50. The company has a market capitalization of $438.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $455.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $320.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.14.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

