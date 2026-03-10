Vestcor Inc Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Vestcor Inc lowered its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100,539 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 145.3% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $198.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $215.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.73. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $232.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $30.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 1.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 62.83%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.