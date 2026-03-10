Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 100,353 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 74.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100,353 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 491.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,917. The trade was a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON stock opened at $237.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $151.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.22.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

