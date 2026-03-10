Claret Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in Paramount Skydance Corporation $PSKY

Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Paramount Skydance during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PSKY opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. Paramount Skydance Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $20.86.

Paramount Skydance ( NASDAQ:PSKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $999.02. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Paramount Skydance’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore raised their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paramount Skydance in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $13.15.

About Paramount Skydance

Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

