Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 65,228 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,228 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $36,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.3% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.18. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.93 and a 12 month high of $130.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.79% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.07%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

Featured Articles

