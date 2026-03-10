Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.81 Billion Holdings in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,016,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,401 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.12% of XPO worth $1,811,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of XPO by 72.8% during the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in XPO by 35.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 247.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in XPO by 71.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Susquehanna lowered XPO from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $156.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.57.

XPO Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of XPO stock opened at $194.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.53 and its 200 day moving average is $148.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $220.50.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. XPO had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

About XPO

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company’s operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

