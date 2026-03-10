Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $10.59 Million in Certara, Inc. $CERT

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 866,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Certara by 45.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,532,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,335,000 after buying an additional 4,244,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,352,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,064,000 after acquiring an additional 499,523 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,460,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,064 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 47.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,648,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after acquiring an additional 855,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,430.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,512,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ CERT opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -704.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Certara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $10.00 target price on Certara in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Certara in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Certara Company Profile

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company’s platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company’s offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

