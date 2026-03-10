Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 46,040 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,360,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,040 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $1,511,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 40,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 75.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $232,454.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,165. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.7%

Sysco stock opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average is $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $91.85.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

