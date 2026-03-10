Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.510-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.6 billion-$10.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.6 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.300-2.500 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of -363.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 0.17%.The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -950.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 36,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $897,280.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,785 shares in the company, valued at $462,298.85. This represents a 66.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 35,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $886,724.28. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 400,793 shares of company stock worth $9,921,393 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 11,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 103,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

