Claret Asset Management Corp Purchases 40,306 Shares of Indivior PLC $INDV

Claret Asset Management Corp grew its position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,306 shares during the quarter. Indivior accounts for about 2.3% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Indivior were worth $18,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Indivior during the second quarter worth $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Indivior during the third quarter worth $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Indivior

In related news, Director Keith Humphreys purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $27,427.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,332.78. This trade represents a 15.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,427.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,904.97. The trade was a 4.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 4,871 shares of company stock worth $172,385 over the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on INDV. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Indivior from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Indivior from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Indivior from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Indivior Price Performance

INDV stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. Indivior PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.62 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 16.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Indivior

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company’s portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

