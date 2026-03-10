Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Position Lessened by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4,366.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $865.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.27.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $781.60 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $770.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,604.99. The trade was a 49.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total value of $1,585,066.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. This trade represents a 32.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,274 shares of company stock worth $4,142,738 over the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

