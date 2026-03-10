Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $28.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 396,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,557 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $28,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% in the third quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of IAU stock opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $104.40. The stock has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01.
Key Headlines Impacting iShares Gold Trust
- Positive Sentiment: World Gold Council says investment demand remains strong despite price volatility — supports medium-term inflows into gold-backed ETFs like IAU. Gold investment demand remains strong despite price volatility – World Gold Council’s Cavatoni
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts note gold could get a safe-haven bid if the Iran war drags on — a rising geopolitical risk premium could reverse today’s weakness and lift IAU. Gold could find a safe-haven bid if the Iran war drags on – Natixis’ Dahdah
- Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary highlights weaker U.S. jobs data and inflation risks that can lift safe?haven demand — a tailwind for gold/IAU if risk/uncertainty persists. Gold Price Forecast: Weak Jobs Data and Inflation Risks Lift Safe-Haven Demand
- Neutral Sentiment: Political/legal development in Hungary: proposed bill to hold seized Ukrainian cash and gold for two months — could influence regional flows but unlikely to materially shift global IAU holdings. Hungary’s Fidesz drafts bill to allow tax authority hold onto seized Ukrainian cash and gold
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday technical and trading notes show noisy action and defined intra-day entry levels — useful for short-term traders but not a directional macro driver for IAU. Gold market analysis for March 9 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Dollar strength and rising Treasury yields are cited repeatedly as the main reasons for gold’s decline — these macro forces reduce the opportunity cost of holding non?yielding gold and weigh on IAU. Gold News: Price Slides as Dollar Strength and Rising Yields Hit the Market
- Negative Sentiment: Stagflation worries and investor rotation out of gold noted by analysts — commentary says investors aren’t fully positioned for a prolonged stagflationary impulse, pressuring short?term demand for IAU. Gold’s fade shows investors ‘not fully positioned for a prolonged stagflationary impulse’ – BNY’s Savage
- Negative Sentiment: Commodities shock: oil surged sharply on Middle East tensions, triggering market volatility that saw gold give back early gains — immediate focus on energy/dollar moves is weighing on IAU. Oil soars 25%, gold drops as Iran war jolts global commodity markets
iShares Gold Trust Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
