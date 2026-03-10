Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $28.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 396,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,557 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $28,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% in the third quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IAU stock opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $104.40. The stock has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01.

Key Headlines Impacting iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.