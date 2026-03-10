Capital Group International Core Equity ETF $CGIC Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) by 72.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,140,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,091 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF worth $35,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 551.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,506,000.

Get Capital Group International Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0%

CGIC stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.1593 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group International Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.