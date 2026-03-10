Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.7143.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Noble Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $67.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average of $60.88.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 87.11% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Freedom Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Main Street Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital’s primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

