Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.75 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Desjardins raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

TSE:DBM opened at C$9.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$859.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.89. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$10.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.51.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.57%.The business had revenue of C$644.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns. Its operations also include timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through CanWel Fibre Corp.

