Inceptionr LLC Invests $1.10 Million in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,904,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,879,000 after acquiring an additional 341,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,859,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,451,000 after purchasing an additional 69,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,596,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,787,000 after purchasing an additional 914,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 46.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,112,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,710,000 after purchasing an additional 892,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of -185.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. HSBC downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.43.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

