3,582 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 2,985.7% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director John R. Welch sold 750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $204,802.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,417.59. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.07, for a total transaction of $998,527.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,542,049.51. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,679 shares of company stock worth $2,132,403. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $285.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $298.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CLH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $248.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.18.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

