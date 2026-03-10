Stratec (ETR:SBS) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €19.58 and last traded at €19.50. 21,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.28.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $234.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.08, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers; and offers complex consumables for diagnostics and medical applications. The company was formerly known as STRATEC Biomedical AG and changed its name to Stratec SE in December 2018.

