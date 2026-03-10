Spectral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Trading 4.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Spectral Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.9970 and last traded at $0.9970. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9518.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.04.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies.

