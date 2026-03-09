Boston Scientific Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 23,040 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 27% compared to the average volume of 18,181 put options.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.4%

BSX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,887,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,976,254. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $69.52 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.36.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

