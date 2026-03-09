WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 89,420 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 37,958 shares.The stock last traded at $82.39 and had previously closed at $84.67.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $81.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arax Advisory Partners raised its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 678.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 707.4% during the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada. The Index consists of companies that compose the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree DEFA Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.

