Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.25, but opened at $53.25. Nayax shares last traded at $54.8970, with a volume of 16,993 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NYAX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nayax in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nayax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nayax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nayax from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Nayax from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Nayax alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYAX

Nayax Trading Down 1.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.90 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Nayax by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.