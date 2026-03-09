Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Denso Corp. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $12.22. Denso shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 4,861 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Denso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised Denso from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Denso Stock Up 1.4%

The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Denso had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Denso Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denso Company Profile

Denso Corporation (OTCMKTS: DNZOY) is a global supplier of automotive technology, systems and components headquartered in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The company designs, manufactures and supplies a wide range of parts and systems for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket. Denso’s offerings span thermal systems, powertrain control, electrification components, electronic modules, sensors and actuators, and vehicle safety and driver assistance technologies.

Key product areas include climate control and HVAC components, radiators and heat exchangers, engine and fuel-management systems, starters and alternators, electronic control units (ECUs), sensors, and a growing portfolio of electrification products such as inverters, battery-management systems and charging components.

