Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Up 5.6% – Still a Buy?

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.47 and last traded at $22.45. Approximately 560,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,461,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 6.2%

The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $207.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.60 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,761.60. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Crombez sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $160,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,662.80. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,945. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,116,754.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 122,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122,843 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $883,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $3,442,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

