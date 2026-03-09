SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) Trading Up 6.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of SOLV Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MWH – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.92 and last traded at $28.83. 254,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 932,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

MWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SOLV Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on SOLV Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SOLV Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

SOLV Energy (NASDAQ: MWH) is a renewable energy company that develops, constructs and operates solar and energy storage projects. The firm provides solutions aimed at reducing customers’ reliance on traditional grid power by pairing photovoltaic systems with battery storage where appropriate. SOLV’s activities are centered on delivering commercial-scale and distributed generation projects for business, institutional and public sector clients.

The company’s services encompass multiple phases of project delivery, including site assessment, system design, procurement, engineering and construction, and ongoing operations and maintenance.

