BancFirst’s (BANF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.

BANF has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BancFirst from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

NASDAQ BANF traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $138.77. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.85.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.05%.The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc now owns 14,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 26.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation is a regional banking holding company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. As the largest state?chartered bank in Oklahoma, BancFirst offers a comprehensive suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities. Its core business activities include commercial and consumer banking, mortgage lending, treasury management, equipment financing and electronic banking solutions.

The bank operates a network of more than 60 branches across Oklahoma, serving urban centers such as Oklahoma City and Tulsa, as well as rural communities throughout the state.

