Wormhole Trading Up 0.4% This Week (W)

Wormhole (W) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Wormhole has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wormhole token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wormhole has a market capitalization of $47.63 million and $16.31 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole launched on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,527,330,127 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.01814378 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 392 active market(s) with $14,994,837.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

