ARPA (ARPA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $14.98 Million

ARPA (ARPA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One ARPA token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARPA has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $14.98 million and $3.30 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,519,586,598 tokens. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 1,999,999,999.98773854 with 1,519,586,598.38773854 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.00979493 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $3,174,541.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars.

