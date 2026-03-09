Bone ShibaSwap Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market cap of $14.08 million and $524.36 thousand worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap launched on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 249,999,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 249,999,401.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.05959499 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $389,835.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bone ShibaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bone ShibaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bone ShibaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

