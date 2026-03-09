ECOMI (OMI) Price Tops $0.0001

ECOMI (OMI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $33.22 million and $934.89 thousand worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ECOMI has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One ECOMI token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,100.02 or 0.98487856 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ECOMI Token Profile
ECOMI (OMI) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 305,278,604,838 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,560,283,955 tokens. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official website is ecomi.notion.site. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ECOMI Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.
