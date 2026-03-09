Moonriver Market Capitalization Achieves $14.10 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00001803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $14.10 million and $4.81 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 12,381,022 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,310,836 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

