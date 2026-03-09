Hugo Boss (BOSSY) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $1.1990 billion for the quarter.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of Hugo Boss stock remained flat at $8.45 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 844. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOSSY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hugo Boss to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Hugo Boss from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG is a German luxury fashion group that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of apparel, accessories and footwear under its two core brands, BOSS and HUGO. The company’s product portfolio spans men’s and women’s business wear, casual collections and athleisure, as well as fragrances, eyewear and leather goods. Hugo Boss operates through a multi-channel network that includes directly operated retail stores, e-commerce platforms and wholesale partnerships with department stores and specialty retailers.

Founded in 1924 by Hugo Ferdinand Boss and headquartered in Metzingen, Germany, the company originally produced workwear and uniforms before pivoting to high-end fashion in the latter half of the 20th century.

