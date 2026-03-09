ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives $1,475.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,475.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in ASML by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,299.15. The company had a trading volume of 379,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,274. ASML has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,547.22. The stock has a market cap of $510.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,352.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,109.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

