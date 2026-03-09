Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 707,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,873. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 3.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.11 per share, with a total value of $60,327.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,454.19. This represents a 6.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,019,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,130,403,000 after purchasing an additional 376,499 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,113,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,090 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,129,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,507,000 after purchasing an additional 172,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,288,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,157,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,820,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $958,537,000 after buying an additional 1,122,181 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.