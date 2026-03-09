RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.0417.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd.

In other news, COO Kira Makagon sold 46,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $1,666,610.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 369,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,114,406.76. The trade was a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Tarun Arora sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $134,549.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,758.48. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,686 shares of company stock valued at $8,865,429. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 98.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in RingCentral by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in RingCentral by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RNG traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $41.09. 232,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,215. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $42.42.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $644.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.52 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 1.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

