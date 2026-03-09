Sienna Gestion Purchases Shares of 45,053 IDEX Corporation $IEX

Sienna Gestion acquired a new position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,686,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 162,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 82,223 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,364,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,124 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 14.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 271,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 70.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at about $429,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.22.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $197.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.70 and a 200-day moving average of $178.93. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $217.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.98%.The business had revenue of $899.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

