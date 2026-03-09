SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 521.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $98.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

