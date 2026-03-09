Sienna Gestion Buys Shares of 82,400 Stantec Inc. $STN

Sienna Gestion purchased a new position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Stantec by 1,504.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 164,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 22,524 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on STN. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Stantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $90.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.82. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $114.51. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

About Stantec

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm’s service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

