Sienna Gestion Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Sienna Gestion reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 90.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,736 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.71.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $48,727.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,969. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $197.07 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $163.71 and a one year high of $271.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

