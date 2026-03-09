J d Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of J d Wetherspoon Plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

J d Wetherspoon Stock Up 3.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75.

Get J d Wetherspoon alerts:

About J d Wetherspoon

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon plc operates one of the largest pub chains in the United Kingdom and Ireland, offering a broad portfolio of food and beverage services. The company’s pubs provide traditional British pub fare alongside a selection of real ales, craft beers, spirits, soft drinks and specialty coffees. In addition to core food and drink offerings, many locations feature breakfast menus, light bites and themed events, catering to a diverse demographic of casual diners, families and pub patrons.

Founded in 1979 by Tim Martin with the opening of “The Moon Under Water” in Muswell Hill, north London, Wetherspoon has expanded through both freehold acquisitions and long-term leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J d Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J d Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.