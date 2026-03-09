Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March 9th (AGBK, AKTS, AVA, BROS, BULL, CAVA, EAT, FIS, GPN, IMMX)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, March 9th:

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AGI (NYSE:AGBK). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of AGI (NYSE:AGBK). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AGI (NYSE:AGBK). They issued a positive rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of AGI (NYSE:AGBK). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of AGI (NYSE:AGBK). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of AGI (NYSE:AGBK). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Webull (NASDAQ:BULL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL). Citizens Jmp issued a market outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH). They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore Inc initiated coverage on shares of SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH). Evercore Inc issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS). They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO). They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). Wolfe Research issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG). Wolfe Research issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD). They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

