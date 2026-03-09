Biotech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 9th

Moderna, Dianthus Therapeutics, Danaher, United Therapeutics, and Relmada Therapeutics are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is developing, manufacturing, or commercializing biological therapies, diagnostics, and related technologies (such as drug discovery, gene therapy, and vaccines). For investors they are known for high research-and-development costs, long clinical and regulatory timelines, and event-driven volatility—offering the potential for large gains if treatments succeed but significant downside if trials or approvals fail. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DNTH

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RLMD

Recommended Stories