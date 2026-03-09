TD Cowen Lowers United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $128.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

United Airlines Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,340,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,986. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $119.21.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,170,715.10. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 24.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in United Airlines by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 40.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Featured Articles

