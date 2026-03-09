Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s current price.

VET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.94.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy

Shares of VET traded up C$0.32 on Monday, reaching C$15.70. 1,314,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.12. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.29 and a 12 month high of C$16.39.

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.56 per share, with a total value of C$57,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$578,000. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their position. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. In each market, the company relies on a host of drilling and well completion techniques to keep production at attractive levels.

