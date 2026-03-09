Critical Review: Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) & Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Clearmind Medicine has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Clearmind Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearmind Medicine N/A -208.09% -70.71% Neurocrine Biosciences 16.73% 16.48% 11.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clearmind Medicine and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Clearmind Medicine and Neurocrine Biosciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearmind Medicine N/A N/A -$3.86 million ($30.40) -0.03 Neurocrine Biosciences $2.86 billion 4.50 $478.60 million $4.66 27.50

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Clearmind Medicine. Clearmind Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Clearmind Medicine and Neurocrine Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearmind Medicine 0 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences 1 4 16 1 2.77

Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus price target of $175.05, indicating a potential upside of 36.60%. Given Neurocrine Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neurocrine Biosciences is more favorable than Clearmind Medicine.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Clearmind Medicine on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearmind Medicine

Clearmind Medicine Inc., a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors. The company also develops MEAI compound which is in IND-enabling study for the treatment of alcohol use disorder; and is in pre-clinical study for treatment of obesity, weight loss, metabolic disorder, and addiction. In addition, it has a collaboration with SciSparc Ltd. to conduct a study evaluating the companies combination treatment for obesity and metabolic syndrome; and with Yissum Research Development Company of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem for the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to treat mental disorders. The company was formerly known as Cyntar Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Clearmind Medicine Inc. in March 2021. Clearmind Medicine Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids. Its product candidates in clinical development include valbenazine to treat dyskinetic cerebral palsy in pediatrics and adults; NBI-921352 to treat developmental and epileptic encephalopathy syndrome in pediatrics and adults; NBI-827104 to treat epileptic encephalopathy with continuous spike-and-wave during sleep; NBI-1076986 to treat movement disorders; crinecerfront to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia in adults and children; EFMODY to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia and adrenal insufficiency in adults; valbenazine for the adjunctive treatment of schizophrenia; NBI-1065845 for the treatment of inadequate response to treatment in major depressive disorder; luvadaxistat to treat cognitive impairment related to schizophrenia; NBI-1117568 for the treatment of schizophrenia; NBI-1070770 to treat major depressive disorder; NBI-1117570 for the treatment of symptoms of psychosis and cognition in neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions; and NBI-1117569, NBI-1117567, and NBI-1065890 to treat CNS indications. The company also has license and collaboration agreements with Heptares Therapeutics Limited; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; BIAL Portela & Ca, S.A.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; and AbbVie Inc. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

