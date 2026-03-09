iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.53, with a volume of 1908029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 79,531 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $5,902,000. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 422.0% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 360,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 291,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities. The Trust is a commodity pool.

