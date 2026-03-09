AGI (NYSE:AGBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Itau BBA Securities

Research analysts at Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of AGI (NYSE:AGBK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 44.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AGI in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AGI in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AGI in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AGI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AGI in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Get AGI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGI

AGI Trading Down 1.1%

About AGI

AGBK stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,781. AGI has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to revolutionize financial services for the largest and fastest growing segment of Brazil’s population: individuals who have been underserved by incumbent banks and have not been effectively reached by digital-only banks. We seek to make credit and banking solutions more accessible and affordable for the Brazilian consumers who we believe need it the most, including social security beneficiaries and private and public sector workers. We have designed a unique value proposition for this population, who may be older, have a lower income, be less tech-savvy or have less access to education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.