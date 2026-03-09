Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $11.20. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR shares last traded at $10.6850, with a volume of 2,651 shares trading hands.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Trading Down 0.1%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR alerts:

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 41.82%.The company had revenue of $966.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company that conducts research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs and vaccines. Established in the late 19th century, the company has expanded its focus beyond domestic markets to become a global player in pharmaceuticals, with particular expertise in anti-infectives, pain management, cardiovascular and central nervous system disorders.

The company’s product portfolio spans both established and innovative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.